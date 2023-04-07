Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

DMAC stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.73. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.