Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Reduced by Analyst

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($1.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.54). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CSSE. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

CSSE stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,182.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lurie Christina Weiss acquired 17,500 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at $133,416.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

