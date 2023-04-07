Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VBTX. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $950.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Veritex has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $37.31.

Insider Activity

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at $607,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,752 shares of company stock valued at $295,047 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

