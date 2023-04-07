Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $550.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

