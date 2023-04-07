Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.