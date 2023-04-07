Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.
Columbia Banking System Price Performance
Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.