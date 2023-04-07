Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Imperial Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s current price.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of AMBA opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.05. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $99.86.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $811,074.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $798,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,013. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ambarella by 21.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $9,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

