Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.83. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

