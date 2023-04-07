JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $42.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 133.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

RLAY stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.32. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,242 shares of company stock worth $1,122,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.