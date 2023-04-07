Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GAIA stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.99.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
