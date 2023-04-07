Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GAIA stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

