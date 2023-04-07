Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $32.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair downgraded BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group Trading Up 1.4 %

BRP Group stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. BRP Group has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $33.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BRP Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.