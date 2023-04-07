Nampak Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 11th (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 11th. The 1-250 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 11th.

Nampak Price Performance

Shares of NPKLY stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Nampak has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Nampak Company Profile

Nampak Ltd. engages in the manufacture of packaging products. It offers Nampak Metals, Nampak Glass, Nampak Paper, Nampak Plastics, and Nampak Inspection and Coding Solutions. Nampak Metals produces aluminium and tinplate beverage cans for the alcoholic beverage, carbonated soft drink, fruit juice, energy drink, vegetables juice and ice tea markets.

