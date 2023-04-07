Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.