Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $6.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s current price.

ROOT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Root from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of Root stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Root has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($4.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.29) by $0.16. Root had a negative net margin of 92.86% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Root will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Root by 661.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Root during the second quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Root by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 217,175 shares during the period. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,356,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in Root during the first quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

