Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $60.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of CBSH opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

