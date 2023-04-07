StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 2.8 %

TTOO opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.