Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

GBLI stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $30.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $155.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

