NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Further Reading

