U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.89.
About U.S. Energy
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
