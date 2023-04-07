U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.