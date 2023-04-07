O-I Glass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

O-I Glass stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

