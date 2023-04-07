Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Elys Game Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

