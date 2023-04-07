Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,094,000 after purchasing an additional 235,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,773,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,490,000 after purchasing an additional 943,599 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.