Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 45,994 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $215.89 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $438.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

