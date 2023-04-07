Ameren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ameren

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.