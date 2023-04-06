The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

