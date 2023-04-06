Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 2,789 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 327.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $315.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $356.78.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

