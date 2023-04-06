Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 344 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $160.80 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

