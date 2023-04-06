Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 522 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $342.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.