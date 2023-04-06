Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,640 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

