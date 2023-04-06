Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $165.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.22. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

