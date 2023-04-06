Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Trimmed by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $165.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.22.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

