Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after buying an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after purchasing an additional 402,626 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $256.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

