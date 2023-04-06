Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 667 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,213,000 after buying an additional 40,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $167.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.75. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

