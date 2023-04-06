L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.85.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

