Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 2,072 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 467.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 62,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 51,397 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 176,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 451,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.