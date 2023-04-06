First Merchants Corp Has $207,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $161.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.40 and a 200-day moving average of $156.07. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $192.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

