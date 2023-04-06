The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $222.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.