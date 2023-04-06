First Merchants Corp Sells 2,147 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

DD opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

