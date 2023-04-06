Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 92,103 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 92,103 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,134,000 after acquiring an additional 190,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.90 and a 200-day moving average of $182.83. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

