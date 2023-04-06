Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $760,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,134,000 after purchasing an additional 190,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.90 and its 200-day moving average is $182.83. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33, a PEG ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.