L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $197.40 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

