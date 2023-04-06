Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $234.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

