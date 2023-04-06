Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 3,405 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

