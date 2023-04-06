Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1,870.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

