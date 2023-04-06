Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

