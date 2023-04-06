Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 33.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $167.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average is $155.75. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

