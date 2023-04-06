Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,212 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $143.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

