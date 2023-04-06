Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

D opened at $57.41 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

