Greenleaf Trust Has $766,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 41,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

