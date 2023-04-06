Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $23,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,851.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,697.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,607.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,538.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.