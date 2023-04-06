Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.10 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.